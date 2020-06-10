Oresuki: does the OVA become a film? A duration close to 60 minutes has been confirmed

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The success of Oresuki, the hilarious anime based on the novels of Rakuda is Buriki, took everyone by surprise, including authors and animation studio. Despite the lack of publicity, in fact, the series managed to record important numbers in Japan and in the West, consequently convincing the producers to give the green light for a first OVA.

Over the past few months, Studio Connect has often talked about the special episode, titled Oresuki: Game Over, anticipating great things and fixing the debut in Japanese cinemas for May 23rd. After a first postponement caused by the health emergency, it was finally confirmed that the OVA will be distributed in home video edition starting next September 2 and, according to reports from many retailers, fans should be able to count on a lasting about 60 minutes.

We remind you that Oresuki, or if you prefer "Ore or Suki nano wa Omae dake kayo"(Are you really the only one who loves me?), Tells the adventures of Amatsuyu Kisaragi, said Joro, a boy with a sunny and friendly character. After receiving two fake statements from the student council president Sakura Akino and from her childhood friend Aoi Hinata, actually fall in love with his best friend Sun-chan, Joro shows his true face, that of an egocentric and individualistic boy, and convinces himself to help them both and then conquer the one that will be rejected.

The anime has created a reputation thanks to the hilarious breaks of the fourth wall used by the protagonist to scoff at the usual clichés of romantic comedies.

And what do you think of it? Are you curious to recover this OVA? Let us know with a comment! In case you want to get an idea instead, we suggest you take a look at the first official trailer of Oresuki: Game Over.