Oregairu: will the final season include fan service scenes? The author's answer

July 14, 2020
The third and final season of Oregairu made its debut on Crunchyroll, and fans of the opera couldn't be happier. On the occasion of the return of the television series, the author Wataru Watari was interviewed on the microphones of Megami Magazine, revealing some background on these latest episodes.

One of the most curious questions was undoubtedly: "This season has the arduous task of ending the story of Hachiman and his companions as well as possible, so we expect several episodes full of emotions. Will there be any fanservice scenes, such as an episode on the beach, to breathe in a bit?".

Watari smiled at the reporter, replying: "Anyone who has read the series of light novels knows this well, this is not a work that presents that type of fanservice. In case you can label some scene that fans have been waiting for a long time as "fanservice", then yes, you will see something like that. I'll give you an example, in one episode you will see Hachiman and Tamanawa in the middle of a rap battle. In my opinion that can be seen as a way to break the tension, but I don't think it matters to you!".

In episode 8 of the first season, actually, Studio Feel inserted a short fanservice scene starring Komachi, younger sister of Hachiman. Apparently, however, this last season will have a more serious tone and will lose less in chatter.

And what do you think of it? Would you have liked to see something like this? Let us know with a comment! In case the answer is yes, we remind you that you can console yourself with Rent-A-Girlfriend and Uzaki-chan, two other summer souls currently on the air.

