Oregairu: the final season debuts on July 9, online launch trailer and key visual

June 6, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
The official website dedicated to the series of novels My Youth Romantic Comedy Is Wrong, As I Expected (also known as Oregairu) has finally confirmed the release date of the third, highly anticipated season of the anime. The debut, initially scheduled for April 9 and postponed due to Covid, is now set for July 9, 2020.

At the top of the article you can take a look at launch trailer, in which the protagonist Hachiman, the president of the volunteer club Yukino Yukinoshita, the cheerful classmate Yui Yuigahama and the president of the student council Iroha Isshiki are shown. At the bottom, the second and last key visual, where all friends and club members are shown.

The first episode of Oregairu 3 will be broadcast on 9 July by the Japanese broadcasters MBS and TBS, as well as by Amazon Prime Video. It is not yet clear whether Amazon's on demand service will distribute the series in simulcast in the West or if – as in the case of other anime series – it will make the episodes available once the season has ended.

And what do you think of it? Curious to follow the last act of Hachiman's adventures? Let us know with a comment! Meanwhile, we take this opportunity to remind you that in July the second season of Re: Zero should also be released, another anime initially expected for April 2020.

