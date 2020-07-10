Oregairu: the final season arrives on Crunchyroll, but no transmission in Italy

Share it:

Today, 9 July 2020, is the debut day of Oregairu 3, the last season of the Studio Feel anime based on the Wataru Watari paper work. But where to see the series legally? In the last few weeks there has been a lot of talk about Crunchyroll and Amazon Prime Video, and today we are finally able to give you a definitive answer.

The third season of Oregairu will not be, at least until its conclusion, legally visible in Italy. VVVVID, Yamato Video and many others have already revealed their schedule for the summer season, while Crunchyroll said yesterday that the series would be available in North America, Australia and in some countries of Northern Europe, excluding Italy . Amazon Prime Video will also not distribute simulcast episodes.

Fans will then have to wait a little longer, and hope that Netflix or another platform decides to buy licenses. We remind you that in Italy, at the moment, the first two seasons are also unpublished.

For the uninitiated, we also remember that the last 12 episodes of Oregairu will cover the events narrated by Watari in the last three volumes of his light novel. Overall, in fact, the first two seasons of the anime have so far adapted the first 11 of the 14 volumes available. The reason why the production of the third season proved to be so long-lived is precisely linked to the lack of material, given that the work has definitely ended only on 19 November.

And what do you think of it? Are you curious to find out how the story will end? Let us know with a comment! In case you didn't know it anyway, we remind you that Re: Zero, another of the most anticipated souls of 2020, has returned from yesterday.