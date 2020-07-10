Entertainment

Oregairu: the final season arrives on Crunchyroll, but no transmission in Italy

July 9, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Today, 9 July 2020, is the debut day of Oregairu 3, the last season of the Studio Feel anime based on the Wataru Watari paper work. But where to see the series legally? In the last few weeks there has been a lot of talk about Crunchyroll and Amazon Prime Video, and today we are finally able to give you a definitive answer.

The third season of Oregairu will not be, at least until its conclusion, legally visible in Italy. VVVVID, Yamato Video and many others have already revealed their schedule for the summer season, while Crunchyroll said yesterday that the series would be available in North America, Australia and in some countries of Northern Europe, excluding Italy . Amazon Prime Video will also not distribute simulcast episodes.

Fans will then have to wait a little longer, and hope that Netflix or another platform decides to buy licenses. We remind you that in Italy, at the moment, the first two seasons are also unpublished.

READ:  Hunters Season 2 renew by Prime Video

For the uninitiated, we also remember that the last 12 episodes of Oregairu will cover the events narrated by Watari in the last three volumes of his light novel. Overall, in fact, the first two seasons of the anime have so far adapted the first 11 of the 14 volumes available. The reason why the production of the third season proved to be so long-lived is precisely linked to the lack of material, given that the work has definitely ended only on 19 November.

And what do you think of it? Are you curious to find out how the story will end? Let us know with a comment! In case you didn't know it anyway, we remind you that Re: Zero, another of the most anticipated souls of 2020, has returned from yesterday.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.