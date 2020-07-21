Oregairu: official, the story will continue in a novel included in the DVD / Blu-ray edition

Share it:

Several weeks have passed since the debut of Oregairu 3, the final season of the anime based on the work of Wataru Watari, and fans don't really want to know how to say goodbye to Hachiman, Yukino and Yui forever. In case you are also part of the group, we advise you to wipe away the tears, because the story is far from over.

First let's clarify. Oregairu is a series of light novels consisting of 14 volumes, adapted in three seasons from one cour each. The second season was broadcast in 2015, and subsequently the production had to stop due to lack of material. In conjunction with the publication of the last two volumes, Studio Feel set to work on the final season.

A few days ago, the author Wataru Watari posted the visible message on Twitter, confirming that "the DVD-Blu-ray edition of Oregairu 3 will include a bonus story set immediately after the conclusion of the series". This bonus story, titled My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU – Shin (New), will act as a sequel and will consist of six chapters. It is not yet clear whether these six chapters will be distributed one at a time in the six volumes of the DVD / Blu-ray edition, or if they will all be included in the first volume.

The first box will be released on September 25, 2020 in Japan, at the bottom you can take a look at the cover, starring Yukino Yukinoshita. Some rumors speak of an OVA included in the last volume, in which the bonus story could be adapted, but for now these are simple rumors.