OreGairu 3 and the second part of No Guns Life have been postponed due to Coronavirus

This morning's announcement by the Japanese government of the state of emergency declaration forced some animation studios to run for cover. Indeed, some souls like OreGairu 3 and the second half of No Guns Life have been definitively postponed until a later date.

The pandemic of Coronavirus, after also hitting Shueisha, forced the Japanese government to intervene with more stringent measures to limit the spread of the infection, announcing the closure of services considered "non-essential". Obviously, this ordinance caused unexpected changes to the schedules of some television series, making it impossible to air on schedule.

Through two releases released on their respective official sites, the production of the anime of My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU is No Guns Life they announced that they had to postpone the distribution of the series, both scheduled for this week. Currently, studies have not revealed the new dates for the two works, but it is strictly probable that both will skip the current season. However, it is not even possible to establish with certainty whether other souls will follow the two titles and will be officially postponed until a later date. We suggest, in this regard, to stay tuned among our pages in order not to miss any news on the subject.

And you, instead, what do you think of this unpleasant news? Let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below.