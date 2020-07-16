Orcs Must Die! 3 is available on Google Stadia, free with Stadia Pro

Share it:

The Robot Entertainment development team takes advantage of the media showcase offered by the last episode of Stadia Connect to confirm with a video the arrival on Google Stadia of Orcs Must Die! 3 and announce their immediate entry into the "free" games catalog for Stadia Pro subscribers.

Thanks to the cloud potential of the Google Stadia ecosystem, the Texan authors of the new act of this iconic series have packaged an even more layered and profound gaming experience, or at least this is the promise made by the developers while showing us the gameplay scenes of their last tower defense imbued with strategic elements and characterized by a third-person view.

To those who follow us, we also remind that from Wednesday 1 July the members of Stadia Pro can access the Crayta creative sandbox, the metroidvania SteamWorld Dig platform, the Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom scrolling adventure and the GDR in pixel art Kingdom of for free loathing. Finally, from 16 July, users Stadia Pro he will then be able to immerse himself in the atmosphere of the multiplayer role-playing game The Elder Scrolls Online.

During the last media event of Stadia Connect, Google confirmed the arrival of Sekiro Shadows Die Twice and exclusives as Outcasters on Stadia, in addition to the future arrival on the game streaming platform of Big G of the next Harmonix, Supermassive and Uppercut projects, also destined to be offered exclusively on Stadia.