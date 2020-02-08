Orbital Era: Will the new film from Akira's dad be in computer graphics?

Share it:

Akira's dad is about to return with a new movie, Orbital Era, intended to move the animation industry. The brilliant director Katsuhiro Otomo, one of the most appreciated minds in the sector, is working without a moment's respite on his next film, although the release date is still tied to the mystery.

The complicated synopsis of Orbital Era, which you can retrieve in the dedicated news, is only a very brief taste of the themes that Otomo he plans to touch with his hand in his new film. Film that, in all probability, will open new frontiers of discussion in the panorama of Japanese animation.

However, the production recently released a job announcement from Studio Yamatoworks, a company founded by Tokyo director Ghoul, with the related search for computer graphics workers for Orbital Era that they can start working as early as March. The research in question, in particular, addresses the numerous fields of computer graphics: modeling, set-up, animation, composition and other applications.

However, the announcement made fans speculate about the possibility that the film was shot entirely in computer graphics. In this regard, it is necessary to remember how the study in charge of the project is actually Sunrise, and therefore the search for CG staff could be dedicated only to the last parts of the production, symptom that the work is well underway. We just have to wait for any news on the topic which, of course, will not be long in coming.

