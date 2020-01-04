Orange Road from January 2 on Italy 2 uncensored, two unpublished Lupine also arrive

Share it:

The online schedule of Italy 2 revealed that starting from January 14th all fans of the great classics will be able to recover the uncensored version of the anime Capricciosa Orange Road, also known in Italy with the title It's almost magic Johnny. Among other changes, the arrival of two unpublished works by Lupine.

The first 5 episodes of Capricciosa Orange Road will air Tuesday 14 January 2020 from 21:25 to 23:30. In case you are busy, a reply has been confirmed for the following day, Wednesday 15 January, from 10.30 pm until late at night. The version broadcast on Italia 2 will be the original one, also proposed a few years ago by Yamato Videotherefore, do not expect any sort of censorship or readjustment.

Other novelties include two unreleased Lupine titles, entitled Lupine III: Jigen Daisuke's plaque is Lupine against everyone. Both will be aired on Wednesday 15 January, at 9:25 pm and 10:30 pm respectively, and will be available in reply the next day from 11:30 pm.

And what do you think of it? Will you recover these interesting souls? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below!