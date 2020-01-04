Entertainment

Orange Road from January 2 on Italy 2 uncensored, two unpublished Lupine also arrive

January 4, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The online schedule of Italy 2 revealed that starting from January 14th all fans of the great classics will be able to recover the uncensored version of the anime Capricciosa Orange Road, also known in Italy with the title It's almost magic Johnny. Among other changes, the arrival of two unpublished works by Lupine.

The first 5 episodes of Capricciosa Orange Road will air Tuesday 14 January 2020 from 21:25 to 23:30. In case you are busy, a reply has been confirmed for the following day, Wednesday 15 January, from 10.30 pm until late at night. The version broadcast on Italia 2 will be the original one, also proposed a few years ago by Yamato Videotherefore, do not expect any sort of censorship or readjustment.

Other novelties include two unreleased Lupine titles, entitled Lupine III: Jigen Daisuke's plaque is Lupine against everyone. Both will be aired on Wednesday 15 January, at 9:25 pm and 10:30 pm respectively, and will be available in reply the next day from 11:30 pm.

READ:  Call of Duty: Modern Warfare receives a Christmas easter egg

And what do you think of it? Will you recover these interesting souls? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you haven't done it yet, don't miss the chance to take a look at our Orange Road review.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.