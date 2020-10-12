Orange Road: Author Izumi Matusmoto passed away following a long illness

Sick for some time, the mangaka Izumi Matusumoto has sadly passed away in recent days. Known mainly for Orange Road, in Italy known by the title It’s almost magic Johnny, the author died at the age of sixty-one due to a spinal stenosis.

To give sad announcement, through the diffusion of an official statement, Wave Studio took care of it. “Izumi Matsumoto died after midnight on October 6 after being in the hospital for some time. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to those who have been close to us both publicly and privately and also to those who have loved the his job”.

“In recent years, Izumi Matsumoto has suffered from endless complications from cerebrospinal fluid hypovolemia, but has continued to fight the disease with a desire to get back to work. After heart surgery undergone several years ago, it appears that her body did not recover. According to the doctors, he died peacefully in his sleep. “

“Please note that the funeral has already been celebrated only by the closest relatives, so we are rejecting personal offers and gifts. We would like you to remember Izumi Matsumoto just by enjoying her manga.”

Matsumoto’s most popular work is Orange Road, shonen published on Weekly Shonen Jump from 1984 to 1987. An animated series was taken from this work, broadcast in Italy with the title It’s almost magic Johnny. Even following his passing, his timeless successes will never be forgotten.