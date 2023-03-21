Orange Is the New Black Season 8 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Jenji Kohan made Orange Is indeed the New Black, an American comedy streaming TV show, for Netflix.

The series is centered on Piper Kerman’s memoir, Orange Is the New Black: My Year at a Women’s Prison, which came out in 2010. It’s about her time at FCI Danbury, a federal prison with low security.

On July 11, 2013, Orange Is the New Black was first shown on Netflix. It was made by Lionsgate Television and Tilted Productions. The last and seventh season came out on July 26, 2019.

As of 2016, Netflix’s most-watched and longest-running original series was Orange is the New Black. During its run, it was praised by many people and won many awards.

In its inaugural season, the show was nominated for 12 Emmy Awards, including Exceptional Tv Comedy, Outstanding Writing for just a Comedy Series, as well as Outstanding Trying to direct for a Comedy Series. It won three of those awards.

In 2015, a new Academy award rule meant that the show had to switch from humour to drama.

It got four Emmy nominations for its second season, including one for Outstanding Drama Series, as well as Uzo Aduba managed to win for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

Orange Is indeed the New Black was the initial show to be nominated for both a comedy and a drama Emmy.

The show was also nominated for six Golden Globe Awards, six Writers Guild of America Awards, a Production companies Guild of America Award, an American Film Institute Award, as well as a Peabody Award.

This very popular American comedy-satire drama tells the story of Piper Chapman, who finds herself in prison and has to learn to live with many different types of inmates. There are fights, love blooms, and new friendships are made.

The show has everything: good main characters, a great plot, and great acting. Even though it’s been on for seven seasons, it’s still one of the most loved shows.

Fans have had a lot of good things to say about the exhibition Orange Is indeed the New Black. The last season of Orange Is the New Black will be the seventh season. Fans are left wondering whether or not there will be season 8, even though the show has ended.

Orange Is the New Black Season 8 Release Date

It had already been decided that show wouldn’t be on again next season. It has been on for 7 seasons as well as 91 episodes so far. It’s a very well-known series, and the plot is also great.

But now that the latency is over, the creator has chosen to produce a further season because the fans love this show so much.

Season 8 of the show Orange is the New Black will come out on July 23, 2021. There will be a sum of 13 episodes, and they will all be on Netflix.

Orange Is the New Black Season 8 Cast

The main people in the show are Taylor Schilling plays a former prisoner named Piper Chapman. Natasha Lyonne plays a prisoner named Nicky Nichols.

Uzo Aduba plays a prisoner named Suzanne Warren. Danielle Brooks plays a prisoner named Tasha “Taystee” Jefferson.

Jackie Cruz plays a prisoner named Marisol “Flaca” Gonzales. Laura Gomez plays a prisoner named Blanca Flores. Selenis Leyva plays a prison

Tiffany “Pennsatucky” Doggett, a prisoner, is played by Taryn Manning. Cindy “Dark Cindy” Hayes, a prisoner, is played by Adrienne C. Moore.

A prison guard named Joel Luschek plays Matt Peters. Jessica Pimentel plays a prisoner named Maria Ruiz.

Dascha Polanco plays a prisoner named Dayanara “Daya” Diaz. Natalie Figueroa, who was the superintendent of the ICE Facility and was the superintendent before that, plays Alysia Reiner.

Dale Soules plays a prisoner named Frieda Berlin, and Yael Stone plays another prisoner named Lorna Morello.

Orange Is the New Black Season 8 Trailer

Orange Is the New Black Season 8 Plot

At the start of the series, Piper Chapman, played by Taylor Schilling, a woman in her thirties from New York City, is imprisoned for fifteen quarters in Litchfield Penitentiary, a federal prison for women in upstate New York with low security.

Chapman was found guilty of giving a bag full of drug money to her lover, the international drug dealer Alex Vause (Laura Prepon).

The crime occurred ten years prior to the initial episode of the show, after which, Chapman must have lived a quiet, rule life in New York’s upper middle class. Her sudden arrest shakes up her relationships with her fiancé, her family, and her friends.

Chapman runs in to the Vause in jail. Chapman went to jail because Vause named him as a suspect throughout her trial. The 2 women talk about how well they get along.

Throughout the book, it is shown how many indictable crimes, budget cuts even by corporate owner to make millions more in profits, privatisation of prison, crowding, guard brutality as well as ruthlessness, and racial bias affect the safety, health, and well-being of the prisoners, as well as the lives of correctional officers and the prison’s basic inability to meet its basic legal and moral obligations as just a correctional facility institution. If season 8 is revealed, we think that’s what it will be about.

Piper Chapman, who plays the main character and gets to live in New York City, is sent to a federal prison throughout upstate New York for 15 months.

Chapman was charged with moving a bag full of drug money for her boyfriend, a drug dealer named Alex Vause (Laura Prepon).

The crime happened 10 years first before series started, and during that time, Chapman had also continued to live a quiet, honest life among New York’s upper-working class.

Her arrest emerges out of nowhere and upsets her friendships to her life partner, helen family, as well as her friends. When Chapman and Vause meet in jail, they think about how they feel about each other.

At the same moment, Chapman and the other prisoners try to solve the problems that come with being in jail.