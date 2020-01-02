¡Órale, cuate! They discover in networks the real voice of Chabelo (VIDEO)

Although it has been decades in the world of entertainment, there are still those who do not know the real voice of Chabelo and this Monday many heard it for the first time.

And is that a video of the actor, whose real name is Xavier López Rodríguez, went viral in Twitter. Although he is already several years old, it is a scene where the comedian claimed some reporters to question his private life. All with his true voice.

Let it be the last time, I ask you to please. I do not get into your life, do not get into mine, ”attacks the actor in the recording.

Many users were surprised that Xavier López did not emanate that childish voice that he usually uses for the popular character with whom he had a contest program for years. However, the actor had already dabbled in more serious roles. Even last year he appeared in the second film adaptation of The Mongolian plot, along with Eugenio Derbez and Damián Alcázar. There, he gave life to the character of "The General", without using his false tone of voice.

