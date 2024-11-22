OPPO Revolutionizes Mobile Photography with Global Launch of Find X8 Series

In a groundbreaking announcement that has captured the attention of tech enthusiasts worldwide, OPPO has officially launched its highly anticipated Find X8 series globally. The new flagship lineup, consisting of the Find X8 and Find X8 Pro, marks a significant leap forward in mobile photography and performance capabilities.

Hasselblad Partnership Delivers Photography Excellence At the heart of the Find X8 series lies the revolutionary Hasselblad Master Camera System. Both devices feature an impressive all-50MP camera setup, with the Pro model boasting a quad-camera system that includes two periscope lenses.

The standard Find X8 combines 15mm (0.6x), 24mm (1x), and 73mm (3x) periscope cameras, while the Pro version adds a 135mm (6x) periscope lens for enhanced zoom capabilities.

Revolutionary Camera Features The series introduces “Lightning Snap,” a game-changing feature that captures up to seven frames per second without compromising image quality.

Find X8 Pro users can access this feature through the innovative Quick Button, a touch-sensitive strip on the device’s right side. Both models support 4K Dolby Vision video recording from all cameras, including the front-facing 32MP Sony IMX615 sensor.

Display Excellence The Find X8 Pro showcases a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a resolution of 2780×1264, while the standard X8 features a slightly smaller 6.59-inch AMOLED screen. Both displays boast impressive specifications:

120Hz refresh rate

Peak HDR brightness of 4500 nits

Ultra-thin bezels (1.45mm on X8, 1.9mm on X8 Pro)

ProXDR support with Ultra HDR standard

Powerful Performance Under the hood, both devices pack the latest MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, delivering:

35% faster CPU performance

41% faster GPU performance

35% more efficient AI processing

Up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage

Battery and Charging The Find X8 Pro houses a massive 5,910 mAh battery, while the standard X8 comes with a 5,630 mAh cell. Both devices support:

80W SUPERVOOC fast charging

50W AIRVOOC wireless charging

Durability and Design The series boasts premium build quality with:

IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance

Military-grade durability certification (Find X8)

Rich glass and aluminum construction

Color options: Space Black, Pearl White (Pro); Star Grey, Space Black, Shell Pink (standard)

Software and AI The Find X8 series debuts with ColorOS 15, based on Android 15, bringing enhanced AI capabilities and user experience improvements. The new HyperTone Image Engine ensures superior image processing and consistent quality across all camera modes.

Global Availability and Pricing The Find X8 series will be available starting November 23rd, with regional pricing variations:

UK: Find X8 Pro at £1049

India: Find X8 at Rs 69,999, Find X8 Pro at Rs 79,999

This global launch represents OPPO’s most ambitious flagship release since 2022’s Find X5, bringing significant improvements in camera technology, display quality, and overall performance. While not available in the United States, the series will be accessible across the UK, EU, and other global markets.