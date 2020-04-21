         OPPO Reno 2, Reno Z, A9, F11, F11 Pro, A9 and R17 start to update to Android 10 with ColorOS 7

According to the latest data, Android 10 is in just over 8% of active devices, although it is now when many terminals are receiving the update. At OPPO, Android 10 arrives now dressed in ColorOS 7 to six terminals.
The lucky ones are the OPPO Reno 2, OPPO Reno Z, OPPO A9, OPPO R17, OPPO F11 and OPPO F11 Pro, whose update programs have officially started, as the company has published in its forums. Thus, these six terminals receive both Android 10 and ColorOS 7 news.
Android 10 and Color OS 7
These six terminals have officially opened their Android 10 update program. Each of them has its own conditions and regions in which it is available, so you should consult the specific details for each terminal:
Whether you can participate in the Android 10 trial program or not, is a good indication that the update is closer to being available to the vast majority of users, especially considering that some terminals are already late compared to OPPO's original Android 10 update schedule. For example, the OPPO Reno 2 was scheduled to receive the update in December 2019.
To make mouth, meanwhile you can consult the news list that these six terminals will receive with the update to ColorOS 7 based on Android 10. These are the most important news:
Android 10 with ColorOS 7
New design and typography
Optimized SmartBar for one-handed use
The bar on the side changes File Console to File Manager
If you drag an app from the bar it opens in split screen mode
Floating window function optimized for more applications
Added bubbles.
Improvements to three-finger screen capture
More options for editing screenshots
All gestures work in landscape mode
Focus mode added
New loading animation
Enhancements to quick settings so they can be used in one-handed mode
Screenshot can be paused
More options in the screenshot
New sounds and tones
Accessibility improvements
New recent window
Game Space improvements
New Live Wallpapers and Backgrounds
More customization options for icons
Support for animated backgrounds on the lock screen
New easy mode
MAC address generator for Wi-Fi connection
You can open the calculator from the quick settings or the sidebar
You can trim recordings
New dynamic time-based ringtone
Better interface for the camera app
Gallery interface improvements
Added album and scene recommendations
OPPO Share
Contacts interface improved
Adjustment search improvements
Soloop Video Editor
Track | XDA
Add Comment