         OPPO Reno 2, Reno Z, A9, F11, F11 Pro, A9 and R17 start to update to Android 10 with ColorOS 7

According to the latest data, Android 10 is in just over 8% of active devices, although it is now when many terminals are receiving the update. At OPPO, Android 10 arrives now dressed in ColorOS 7 to six terminals.

The lucky ones are the OPPO Reno 2, OPPO Reno Z, OPPO A9, OPPO R17, OPPO F11 and OPPO F11 Pro, whose update programs have officially started, as the company has published in its forums. Thus, these six terminals receive both Android 10 and ColorOS 7 news.

Android 10 and Color OS 7

These six terminals have officially opened their Android 10 update program. Each of them has its own conditions and regions in which it is available, so you should consult the specific details for each terminal:

Whether you can participate in the Android 10 trial program or not, is a good indication that the update is closer to being available to the vast majority of users, especially considering that some terminals are already late compared to OPPO's original Android 10 update schedule. For example, the OPPO Reno 2 was scheduled to receive the update in December 2019.

To make mouth, meanwhile you can consult the news list that these six terminals will receive with the update to ColorOS 7 based on Android 10. These are the most important news:

Android 10 with ColorOS 7

New design and typography

Optimized SmartBar for one-handed use

The bar on the side changes File Console to File Manager

If you drag an app from the bar it opens in split screen mode

Floating window function optimized for more applications

Added bubbles.

Improvements to three-finger screen capture

More options for editing screenshots

All gestures work in landscape mode

Focus mode added

New loading animation

Enhancements to quick settings so they can be used in one-handed mode

Screenshot can be paused

More options in the screenshot

New sounds and tones

Accessibility improvements

New recent window

Game Space improvements

New Live Wallpapers and Backgrounds

More customization options for icons

Support for animated backgrounds on the lock screen

New easy mode

MAC address generator for Wi-Fi connection

You can open the calculator from the quick settings or the sidebar

You can trim recordings

New dynamic time-based ringtone

Better interface for the camera app

Gallery interface improvements

Added album and scene recommendations

OPPO Share

Contacts interface improved

Adjustment search improvements

Soloop Video Editor

Track | XDA