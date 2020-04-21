Technology

         OPPO Reno 2, Reno Z, A9, F11, F11 Pro, A9 and R17 start to update to Android 10 with ColorOS 7

April 21, 2020
Add Comment
Esther
3 Min Read
Share it:

According to the latest data, Android 10 is in just over 8% of active devices, although it is now when many terminals are receiving the update. At OPPO, Android 10 arrives now dressed in ColorOS 7 to six terminals.

The lucky ones are the OPPO Reno 2, OPPO Reno Z, OPPO A9, OPPO R17, OPPO F11 and OPPO F11 Pro, whose update programs have officially started, as the company has published in its forums. Thus, these six terminals receive both Android 10 and ColorOS 7 news.

Android 10 and Color OS 7

Oppo

These six terminals have officially opened their Android 10 update program. Each of them has its own conditions and regions in which it is available, so you should consult the specific details for each terminal:

Whether you can participate in the Android 10 trial program or not, is a good indication that the update is closer to being available to the vast majority of users, especially considering that some terminals are already late compared to OPPO's original Android 10 update schedule. For example, the OPPO Reno 2 was scheduled to receive the update in December 2019.


Oppo Reno2, analysis: the "selfie" fin and the hybrid zoom give value to a smartphone with great value for money

To make mouth, meanwhile you can consult the news list that these six terminals will receive with the update to ColorOS 7 based on Android 10. These are the most important news:

  • Android 10 with ColorOS 7

  • New design and typography

  • Optimized SmartBar for one-handed use

  • The bar on the side changes File Console to File Manager

  • If you drag an app from the bar it opens in split screen mode

  • Floating window function optimized for more applications

  • Added bubbles.

  • Improvements to three-finger screen capture

  • More options for editing screenshots

  • All gestures work in landscape mode

  • Focus mode added

  • New loading animation

  • Enhancements to quick settings so they can be used in one-handed mode

  • Screenshot can be paused

  • More options in the screenshot

  • New sounds and tones

  • Accessibility improvements

  • New recent window

  • Game Space improvements

  • New Live Wallpapers and Backgrounds

  • More customization options for icons

  • Support for animated backgrounds on the lock screen

  • New easy mode

  • MAC address generator for Wi-Fi connection

  • You can open the calculator from the quick settings or the sidebar

  • You can trim recordings

  • New dynamic time-based ringtone

  • Better interface for the camera app

  • Gallery interface improvements

  • Added album and scene recommendations

  • OPPO Share

  • Contacts interface improved

  • Adjustment search improvements

  • Soloop Video Editor

READ:           How to program an Android mobile to turn on and off at a certain time

Track | XDA

Share it:

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.