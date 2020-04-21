         OPPO Find X2 Neo: OPPO's new 5G proposal arrives with the Snapdragon 765G and four rear lenses on board

Share it:

In early March, OPPO officially introduced the successors to the Find X, a high-end model with a sliding camera module that hit the market almost two years ago. Is second generation It was materialized, initially in the OPPO Find X2 and OPPO Find X2 Pro, but now it has welcomed two new members.

Yesterday, we met the arrival of the OPPO Find X2 Lite, a somewhat more modest terminal that had been leaking for some time and that corresponds to a renowned OPPO Reno 3 Vitality Edition. Now, the company has announced the OPPO Find X2 Neo, whose specifications and design were also already known. In this case, it is the global version of the OPPO Reno3 Pro that was released a few weeks ago.

OPPO Find X2 Neo Datasheet

OPPO Find X2 Neo screen AMOLED 6.5 "

2400 x 1080 pixels

90 Hz Dimensions and weight 159.4 x 72.4 x 7.7 mm

171 g Processor Snapdragon 765G RAM 12 GB Storage 256 GB Frontal camera 32 MP f / 2.4 Rear camera 48 MP f / 1.7

13 MP f / 2.4 telephoto

8 MP f / 2.2 wide angle

2 MP f / 2.4 bokeh Drums 4025 mAh

VOOC 4.0 Flash Load Operating system Android 10

ColorOS 7 Connectivity 5G SA / NSA

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.1

NFC Others Fingerprint reader on the screen

Stereo speakers Price Determined

Perforated display and 5G connectivity

The display is one of the main highlights of the OPPO Find X2 Neo, as it includes a 6.5-inch AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of 90 Hz and FullHD + resolution. It also has a third-generation fingerprint reader integrated, curved edges and a perforation in the upper left corner to house the front camera.

In this model, OPPO has opted for Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 765G processor, with built-in 5G and gamer aspirations. Accompany you no less than 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage internal, in addition to the operating system ColorOS 7 based on Android 10.

As for the cameras, we have four lenses behind with a 48-megapixel f / 1.7 Sony IMX 586 main sensor, a 13 MP telephoto to achieve 5x hybrid zoom, an 8 MP wide angle and a 2 MP sensor for depth readings. The selfie camera, meanwhile, has a single 32 MP sensor with f / 2.4 aperture.

Another of the strengths of the new OPPO Find X2 Neo is its 4,025 mAh battery with fast charge Super VOOC Flash Charge 4.0, something remarkable considering its thickness of 7.7 mm. Otherwise, it boasts 5G SA / NSA connectivity, stereo speakers, and NFC.

OPPO Find X2 Neo versions and prices

The new OPPO Find X2 Neo already appears on the official website of OPPO Spain, but the company has not yet provided details of price and availability. In the Netherlands, however, OPPO has already confirmed that it will go on sale exclusively from T-Mobile from end of April at a price of 699 euros.

What we know for sure is that in Spain will be marketed in two colors (Moonlight Black -black- and Starry Blue -blue-) and in a single configuration with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

