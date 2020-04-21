         OPPO Find X2 Lite: Little Brother Aims At Mid-Range With 5G Connectivity And Four Rear Cameras

Share it:

Just over a month ago, in early March, OPPO introduced the second generation of the Find X, a high-end model with a sliding camera module that saw the light of day back in 2018. This time, that second generation It was materialized, initially in the OPPO Find X2 and OPPO Find X2 Pro, but now it has welcomed one more member.

It is the OPPO Find X2 Lite, a somewhat more modest terminal that had been leaking for some time. As expected, as the main virtues, this little brother of the Find X2 family It comes with 5G connectivity, four rear cameras and a 4,025 mAh battery with fast charge. Do those specs ring a bell? It is that we are actually facing a renowned OPPO Reno 3 Vitality Edition.

OPPO Find X2 Lite datasheet

OPPO Find X2 Lite screen AMOLED 6.4 inches

2400 x 1080 pixels Dimensions and weight 160.3 x 74.3 x 7.96 mm

180 g Processor Snapdragon 765G RAM 8 GB Storage 128 GB Frontal camera 32 MP f / 2.0 Rear camera 48 MP f / 1.7

8 MP f / 2.2 wide angle

2 MP f / 2.4 monochrome

2 MP f / 2.4 bokeh Drums 4025 mAh with 30W fast charge Operating system Android 10 + ColorOS 7 Connectivity 5G SA / NSA, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, USB-C, minijack Others Fingerprint reader under the screen Price Determined

Smaller but with more cameras

Unlike the OPPO Find X2, which mounts a 6.7-inch perforated panel, the new OPPO Find X2 Lite has a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with 2400 x 1080 pixels, integrated fingerprint reader and a drop-shaped notch to house the front camera.

As a brain, it has the Snapdragon 765G processor, the Qualcomm's proposal with 5G for the mid-range. That chipset comes with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of expandable internal storage, and an Android 10-based ColorOS 7 operating system.

The rear camera of this Lite model has one more lens than the Find X2, so it is composed of a 48 megapixel main sensor f / 1.7, an 8-megapixel wide angle, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor for depth readings. The front camera, meanwhile, has a single 32-megapixel sensor with f / 2.0 aperture.

In addition to 5G SA / NSA connectivity, the OPPO Find X2 Lite includes Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, a USB-C port, and a headphone jack. The most important characteristics are completed with a 4,025 mAh battery that supports 30W fast charge.

OPPO X2 Lite versions and prices

For now, the OPPO Find X2 Lite has already been seen on the official OPPO page in Portugal, but the company has not given details on its price and availability, neither there nor in other countries.

What seems clear is that will be marketed in two different colors (black and white) and that there will only be a single variant with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

