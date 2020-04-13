         OPPO Ace2: the high-end that inaugurates a new family with 5G and ultra-fast charging

Share it:

Rumors had sounded that OPPO was very happy with the sales of its first OPPO Reno Ace, a model that emerged within the Reno line a few months ago and that seemed to demand more prominence. It has finally happened and the presentation of his successor represents the split of the line, which now becomes his own due to the merits he has reaped. OPPO Ace2 is here.

As expected, the new OPPO Ace2 is at the top of its manufacturer's catalog, with high-end specifications and the 5G that is so much sought at the moment in terminals with more advanced characteristics. But the OPPO Ace2 is more than this, we tell you everything about the new terminal of the Chinese manufacturer.

OPPO Ace2 datasheet

OPPO Ace

two SCREEN 6.50-inch OLED

FullHD + at 2,400 x 1,080

Aspect 20: 9

HDR10

Refreshment at 90Hz

180Hz touch PROCESSOR Snapdragon 865

Adreno 650 GPU VERSIONS 8GB / 128GB

8GB / 256GB

12GB / 256GB SOFTWARE Android 10

ColorOS 7.1 REAR CAMERA 48 megapixels

8 megapixel super wide angle

2 megapixel macro

2 megapixel bokeh FRONTAL CAMERA 16 megapixels DRUMS 4,000 mAh

65W fast charge

40W wireless fast charge

10W reverse wireless charging CONNECTIVITY 5G Dual

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.0

GPS

USB Type-C OTHERS Fingerprint reader under the screen DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 8.6 millimeters thick

185 grams of weight

A brain to the last and 12GB of RAM

OPPO bets on Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 for its new OPPO Ace2, matching other high ranges that have been hitting the market in recent months. Along with its CPU and its Adreno 650 GPU, the Ace2 offers 8GB and 12GB of RAM, and 128GB and 256GB of internal storage, without the possibility of expanding since we did not find any tray for microSD cards or any other type. The versions are as follows: 8GB / 128GB, 8GB / 256GB and 12GB / 256GB.

In connectivity, Ace2 has 5G as expected, and for each of the SIM cards, so it's dual 5G. Connectivity comes directly offered by Qualcomm's X55 modem so this OPPO Ace2 will operate with 5G networks both SA and NSA, operating under any current infrastructure in the future. In addition to all this, we have WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC and USB Type-C port for charging. The presence of an NFC chip is not mentioned, although it could be added in the future for the international version of the phone.

5G SA and NSA, ultrafast charging even without cable and four cameras

The OPPO Ace2 comes with a weight of 185 grams and a thickness of 8.6 millimeters, not bad for a phone that lands with a screen of 6.5 inches, an OLED with 20: 9 ratio and FullHD + resolution that reaches up to 2,400 x 1,080 pixels. In addition, it is compatible with HDR10 and offers us 90Hz of refresh rate for the screen, which makes this new Ace2 an appealing phone for the more 'gamer' audience. The touchpad refreshes at 180Hz, so we also gain in precision when interacting with the screen.

As for the battery, we find the 65W SuperVOOC fast charge that OPPO had previously released, precisely on board the first OPPO Reno Ace, in addition to 40W AirVOOC wireless charging, plus 10W with reverse wireless charging. The capacity of it is 4,000 mAh, which should offer us at least one day of autonomy, although we will see the performance as it is a 'gaming' phone that must consume more than the market average.

The camera equipment of this OPPO Ace2, at least for the rear, is quadruple. We talk about a 48 megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel one stitched to a super wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel one for macro photography, and a fourth 2-megapixel sensor for depth readings. For selfies, we will have 16 megapixels embedded in the screen, in the upper left corner of the screen.

OPPO Ace2 versions and prices

As we have previously described, the new OPPO Ace2 comes in three versions available to buy in addition to its two colors (black and purple), with the lower one having 8GB and 128GB of storage and the upper one taking RAM up to 12GB of RAM. The prices for china, for now the only ones that will be available available are the following: