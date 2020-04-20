         OPPO A92s, OPPO A52 and OPPO A12: the mid-range reaches 120 Hz refresh rate and debuts the MediaTek Dimensity 800 with 5G

Share it:

OPPO has a good number of series, and the A series is one of the most active in terms of novelties and models. So much so that it has received three new models, each in a different price segment: the new OPPO A12, OPPO A52 and OPPO A92s.

Beyond belonging to the same series, the terminals do not have much in common. The OPPO A12 is an inexpensive entry-level range, while the OPPO A52 is a mid-range book and the OPPO A92s represents the premium mid-range, with 5G connectivity.

OPPO A12, A52 and A92s datasheet

OPPO A12 OPPO A52 OPPO A92s screen LCD 6.22 "

HD + 6.5 "

FHD + LCD 6.57 "

FHD +



120 Hz Dimensions and weight 155.9 x 75.5 x 8.3 mm

165 g 162 x 75.5 x 8.9 mm

188 g 8.1mm width

184 g Processor MediaTek Helio P35 Snapdragon 665 MediaTek’s Dimensity 800 RAM 3/4 GB 8 GB 6/8 GB Storage 32GB / 64GB

MicroSD up to 256 GB 128 GB 128 GB Frontal camera 5 MP f / 2.4 8 MP 16 MP

2 MP Rear camera 13 MP f / 2.2

2 MP f / 2.4 12 MP f / 1.8

8MP wide angle

2 MP bokeh

2 MP 48 MP

8MP wide angle

2 MP macro

2 MP bokeh Drums 4,230 mAh 5,000 mAh

Fast charging 18W 4,249 mAh

Fast charging 18W Operating system Android 9

ColorOS 6.1.2 Android 10

ColorOS 7 Android 10

ColorOS 7 Connectivity LTE

Wi-Fi 5

Bluetooth 5 LTE

Wi-Fi 5

Bluetooth 5 5G

Wi-Fi 5

Bluetooth 5 Others Rear fingerprint reader Fingerprint reader on the side Fingerprint reader on the side Price From 148 euros to change From 208 euros to change From 285 euros to change

OPPO A92s

We start with the most powerful model, the OPPO A92s and which is in charge of releasing the SoC Dimensional 800 from MediaTek. It stands out therefore for offering 5G connectivity as to bring the refreshment of the screen, LCD, 6.57 inches and FullHD +, to 120 Hz.

The OPPO A92s mounts a quad camera with 48 MP main sensor, 8 MP wide angle, a 2 MP macro and another 2 MP portrait sensor. In front he mounts two other cameras – 16 MP and 2 MP – in a hole in the screen.

As for the battery, we have a capacity of 4,249 mAh with support for 18W fast charge. The fingerprint reader is not under the screen -normal, being an LCD- but on the side. The same solution of the OPPO A52 that we will see next.

OPPO A52

The OPPO A52 is just one notch lower in price and performance. We have therefore always LTE connectivity and a more demure Snapdragon 665, although well accompanied with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

The screen repeats the diagonal of 6.5 inch FullHD +, although with a standard 60 Hz refreshment. This screen integrates, in a perforation, the front camera for selfies, with 8 megapixels of resolution. The fingerprint reader is located on the side.

For cameras, the OPPO A52 bets on a Quad camera with a 12-megapixel main sensor with f / 1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide angle and two other 2 MP sensors. The battery reaches 5,000 mAh and has a fast charge of 18W.

OPPO A12

Finally we have the simplest and cheapest model, the modest OPPO A12. It is smaller than the others, with a screen 6.22-inch LCD with HD + resolution and a drop-shaped notch that hides the 5-megapixel front camera.

The OPPO A12 mounts the MediaTek Helium P35 and it has versions of 3 + 32 GB and 4 + 64 GB, with a 4,230 mAh battery and a dual main camera, 12 megapixels and 2 MP for portrait mode. It goes on sale with Android 9, with ColorOS 6.1.2 on top.

Versions and prices of the OPPO A12, A52 and A92s

OPPO has made the three terminals separate, without much detail on price and international availability. The OPPO A12 is available in blue and black and in versions of 3 + 32 and 4 + 64, the OPPO A52 in blue and black and 8 + 128 GB version and the OPPO A92s in black and purple and versions of 6 + 128 and 8 + 128. These are the prices: