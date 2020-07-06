“Operation Neymar” is reactivated amid controversies in Barcelona: the pact between PSG and the Brazilian

Share it:

Neymar reappears in the plans of FC Barcelona – REUTERS / Benoit Tessier / File Photo

The leadership of FC Barcelona continues to think ahead. With four league games to go, and what the Champions League holds for him, the Catalan club is closing an atypical season, product of the coronavirus pandemic, and planning the next one that will begin in September.

After confirming the first signing for the 2020-21 edition with the incorporation of Miralem Pjanic, from Spain they assured that “Operation Neymar” was reactivated and that PSG and Neymar sealed a pact to facilitate their return to the Catalan team.

After the failed attempt to recover the striker in the past transfer market, now negotiations could be better aimed as detailed by the Spanish media "Ace".

PSG will return to the competition to play the Champions League – REUTERS / Benoit Tessier

From the Spanish capital they recognized that there is an agreement between Neymar and PSG that took place a few months ago in which, at the request of the Brazilian, the Parisian entity will agree to negotiate with Barcelona in exchange for the player being fully committed to the team for the remainder of the season.

Ligue 1 ended the competition with eleven days to go. At the time of the suspension of the league, PSG led with a wide margin over their immediate pursuer (12 points ahead of Marseille), so they chose to proclaim him champion.

Actually, PSG prepares for what will be their participation in the Champions League, tournament in which he reached the quarterfinals after beating Borussia Dortmund. The French are already at this stage together with Atlético de Madrid, Atalanta and RB Leipzig since they managed to play the return of the eighths before the competition was paralyzed.

Cavani will leave PSG and will not play the rest of the Champions League – REUTERS / Benoit Tessier

The information that circulated in France is that PSG had already scheduled the departure of one of its main stars (Neymar or Mbappé) with the "goodbye" of Edinson Cavani, a decision that was confirmed by the club's sports director.

The transfer price would be close to 170 million euros, a figure that FC Barcelona could dampen with players like Griezmann or Dembelé to negotiate. Neymar, meanwhile, rejected a contract renewal and, wanting to recover part of the investment made by him (of 222 million euros), PSG will have to act quickly.

