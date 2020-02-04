Sports

'Operation Mbappé': 250 million and players to win the French

February 4, 2020
Edie Perez
The Real Madrid knows what to do with the services of Kylian Mbappé It won't be cheap. The PSG striker is one of the great stars of world football and his signing requires a considerable investment.

At the moment, the white club is willing to face this complicated operation with an investment of 250 million euros and players to offer the French team, as reported Francisco José Delgado in 'BE Sports'.

The great difficulty for the white team is that the players for whom the French club has shown some interest, such as Isco or Vinicius, do not have an easy exit from Real Madrid. As Javier Herráez has detailed this noon, these are players who neither want to leave nor the white club intends to sell. And in case it could be raised, they would be different operations to those of the French striker.

