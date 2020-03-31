         Opera for Android improves data consumption, auto-completion and will allow downloading websites on the microSD

Share it:

Opera has released a new version of its Android browser, one that includes various improvements, among which is a new offline navigation system to save pages for later reference, without the need for a connection. A system that also allows take these websites to any site, even to the SD card phone to store them permanently.

In addition to this web storage system, Opera for Android has focused on optimizing data consumption for users, who can now establish a savings option for them. And along with these two commented improvements, Opera for Android incorporates other news worth describing.

Less data, more speed, more blockchain

As we said, Opera for Android incorporates a new web download system to be able to consult them when you do not have an active Internet connection. These downloaded web pages can be stored on the phone itself or, if desired and the phone allows it, do the same on the microSD card, which will also allow you to pass these pages from one phone to another, whether we have several active devices or if we change the phone to a new one.

The mode "Data saving " Opera for Android will make the app reduce the bandwidth in use for browsing, but it will also allow you to keep track of how much data we have consumed, or how much we are consuming in real time. Something ideal for those users with limited mobile rates or low data throughput.

Opera for Android also introduces improvements in the autocomplete section of addresses, which now respond more easily by pressing the "Go" button directly instead of selecting the matching pages from a list of shortcuts or 'Speed ​​Dials'.

Lastly, the Opera for Android update incorporates several improved functions for blockchain among the existing ones, which already allowed operating with cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum or TRON. As part of these improvements, Opera launches its crypto wallet recharge system which until now was only available in northern Europe and the United States. Finally, Opera for Android already allows IPFS (decentralized storage service) and '.crypto' addresses.