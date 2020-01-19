Opening of Smile Down the Runway: presentation video published

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The winter season for anime has begun, in which many important titles from the previous period such as My Hero Academia season 4 have continued, but there are also new works, such as Smile Down the Runway, taken from the homonymous manga published in Weekly Shonen Magazine . Smile Down the Runway's debut took place on January 10th.

The first episode of course also included the opening theme song, which had been known for several weeks. Amy Sakaguchi has prepared the "Lion" opening for Smile Down the Runway, presented in a video that you can see at the top of the duration of 1:30 for the reduced version.

As with the opera, the main theme of the video also revolves around the catwalk for fashion shows, element that unites the two protagonists of the manga of Kotoba Inoya. Chiyuki Fujito and Ikuto Tsumura decide to venture towards this dream together, taking steps respectively in the world of models and in the world of stylists.

The opening does not fail to show all the boys have to endure, from the fatigue of training to the sadness of knowing the difficulty of their goal. However, there is no lack of courage in each other.

Smile Down the Runway will consist of 12 episodes by the Ezola studio, which will adapt only part of the story still going on in the shonen magazine of Kodansha. How will the adventure in the fashion world of Chiyuki and Ikuto go in the anime of this season?