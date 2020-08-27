Opening Night Live: ‘new content’ from PlayStation, Xbox Game Studios and many more!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Geoff Keighley anticipated that this year’s show would be in style, with a two-hour Opening Night Live and several World Premiere presentations on the Pre-Show as well.

Well, in addition to the already large group of confirmed presences, now more are added. From the pages of the Canadian journalist’s Twitter account, in fact, further clarifications on the expected event arrive. Below, we report the most recent updates offered on the subject by Geoff Keighley, which formalizes the presentation of “new content“during the show by:

2K

Activision

Bandai Namco

Bethesda

Blizzard

Bungie

Deep Silver

Give back

Electronic Arts

Frontier

Focus Home

Gearbox

Headup Games

PlayStation

Warner Bros Games

Xbox Game Studios

The list features prominent publishers, with the spotlight particularly focused on PlayStation e Xbox Game Studios, which could take advantage of the Opening Night Live showcase to show the public more content coming to next gen. In terms of individual games, Keighley also confirms the presence at the show of Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time.

What do you expect from the appointment of Thursday 27 August? We remind you that Everyeye editorial team will follow the Opening Night Live live. The appointment is on the Everyeye Twitch Channel, with a dedicated marathon, during which we will comment on every announcement coming to the show hosted by Geoff Keighly: don’t miss it!