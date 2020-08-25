Opening Night Live, 38 games and 18 publishers: Everyeye marathon on Twitch on August 27th

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

For the known problems related to the need to contain the impact and spread of the Coronavirus, the Gamescom 2020 will be held digitally, but that doesn’t seem to stop Geoff Keighley from throwing a grand opening ceremony.

Live from a strictly audience-free Los Angeles studio, the Canadian journalist will host theOpening Night Live, show ready to host a wide selection of news and updates related to the videogame industry. Specifically, the show will count on the presence of ben 38 games, attributable to a selection of 18 publishers. Obviously, it is good to remember that we are not just talking about new announcements, but also about updates on titles already known to the public.

A great evening is therefore promised in the name of the passion for videogames: the Opening Night Live will last two hours, but Geoff Keighley has already anticipated that some announcements will take place during the pre-show. The appointment is therefore set for the evening of Thursday 27 August, with the beginning of the actual ceremony expected at 20:00. As mentioned, however, also the approach path to the main direct will see the sharing of news, for this reason, Everyeye an appointment with a rich woman will follow marathon.

You can therefore find the editorial team waiting for you on the Everyeye Twitch Channel starting from 18:00, to discuss expectations and comment on the event together. As usual, we remind you that for subscribe to the channel just click on the purple heart-shaped icon. In this way, you will be notified of the start of the live shows and you can interact directly with the editorial staff.