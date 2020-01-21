Opaque for the first time! Belinda poses with Televisa actress and fans compare them

Belinda started the year winning as usual … And a few days ago the beautiful star revealed that this year launches her makeup line.

He will do it next to the also beautiful actress Renata Notni and the name of the 100% Mexican brand is Tharaa Cosmetics.

Through the official account of the makeup brand we discover that it is inspired by the Latin American woman, strong and confident.

Immediately, the images of the famous meetings got noticed, and they are both beautiful …

So much that some users of the social networks assured that Renata Notni … It belonged to the beautiful Belinda!

First time they dull my Beli ”. "Notni 100 times better." "They both look very beautiful." "Much prettier Renata."

