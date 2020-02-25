Opaque! Fan steals the show from Ana Barbara with spectacular choreography

There are many fans that they have the ability to learn the choreographies of their favorite singers so that their concerts exploit their talent and show the long hours of rehearsal; however, there are some that their dance becomes a total success so they get to steal the show itself from artist.

This happened to Ana Barbara, who during a presentation at Uriangato, Guanajuato, an admirer captivated attendees with his spectacular dance steps, same with which he overshadowed the mexican.

It was during the interpretation of the theme "How little" where the young man showed that the choreography of this song is known from beginning to end, even causing it to attract the attention of the artist.

Through your account Instagram, Ana Barbara He shared the video in which the boy is seen dancing, in addition to hanging a message where he expressed his love for his admirer.

“Does anyone know who is the one who dances # What Little in this video? What a beauty, I loved you, ”wrote the potosine.

But not only the singer of 49 years He recognized the young man's talent, but other users reacted favorably to the fan's choreography.

