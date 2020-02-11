Oops! Irina Shayk dares with the controversial coat Rosalía and Kylie Jenner already wore before

Share it:

Few fits outfits ’arouse such controversy among‘ celebrities ’that those made from animal skins. And it is that for some time we have entered a stage in which the social and ethical conscience seems to protect to a greater degree a select group of animals that, since time immemorial, have been the target of hunters who later marketed with their skin, highly valued in the luxury industry. Among them, the Fox, animal whose fur put in a squeeze last year to Rosalia, who wore an opulent garment on Instagram whose cuffs and neck were made from this canid. The snapshot, in which the artist posed with a striking “foxy” model of Saks Potts, brought tail and quickly became a viral issue that eventually overshadowed the flawless style of Catalan.

Months later, in December, she was her friend Kylie Jenner the one who committed this blunder and published the same model next to another in a blue tone that combined with her friend, Anastasia Karanikolaou. Now, referring to the popular saying "the human being is the only animal capable of stumbling twice with the same stone", Irina Shayk He has opted for this garment that, once again, unleashed the controversy on the internet.

The firm itself went on to explain why they do not opt ​​for synthetic skins for their garments

Of course, for now the mannequin has not dared to publish it on his social networks, where the ‘hype’ that aroused his presence at the Oscar Awards still prevails – and his subsequent encounter with his ex-boyfriend, Bradley Cooper.

Also, in case you are curious, this coat, which has been sold out on the Luisa Via Roma website, ‘luxury’ platform where it was until recently, is completely sold out regardless of its price: 1,610 euros. Due to the commotion, it was the brand itself that made a manifesto that justified the fact that they did not work with synthetic skin, claiming that “the skin is sustainable by nature because it is a material that, after its working life, is It became part of the natural cycle. ”