Onyx Equinox shows itself in a new trailer, the author: “Expect an adult story”

Onyx Equinox, the fifth of the eight Crunchyroll Originals arriving between 2020 and 2021, was recently shown in a new video with subtitles in Italian, confirming the release date set for next November 21st. The preview shows Izel, the protagonist, grappling with terrifying creatures hunting for humans.

On the occasion of the release of the trailer, the writer and director of the anime Sofia Alexander said the following: “Crunchyroll viewers can expect an adult story from Onyx Equinox, both as regards what will happen on the screen and for the themes touched and the depth of the story. Together we will follow the journey of Izel, a boy forced to save a world he does not believe in, as he struggles with the darkness and its inner demons.“.

The anime represents yet another work born from the collaboration between Crunchyroll and Webtoon, which so far proved to be very profitable. The synopsis of the series reads as follows: “A young Aztec boy is saved from certain death thanks to the intervention of the gods, and is chosen to act as “Champion of humanity”. Forced to put aside his apathy towards his fellow men and demonstrate the potential of humanity itself, the boy will embark on an incredible journey through ancient Mesoamerica“.

In case you want to know more about the anime, instead, we refer you to the first trailer of Onyx Equinox published on our pages last month.