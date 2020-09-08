Onyx Equinox is the new original Crunchyroll anime, trailer and release date in Italy

Share it:

Finally here we are, the fifth of the eight Crunchyroll Originals presented last February 25 has a release date, revealed a few hours ago by the crazy trailer visible above. Onyx Equinox, this is the title of the original anime created by Sofia Alexander, will debut worldwide on November 21st with an unexpected English dub.

For the moment, no information has been revealed about the staff who worked on the product, born from partnership tra Crunchyroll e Webtoon. The streaming site presented, however, the full cast of voice actors (which you can consult via the link found at the bottom), stating that wearing the role of the protagonist Izel will be Olivia Brown, whose voice was deemed more suitable for playing a very young male character.

The synopsis of the anime reads as follows: “A young Aztec boy is saved from certain death thanks to the intervention of the gods, and is chosen to act as “Champion of humanity”. Forced to put aside his apathy towards his fellow men and demonstrate the potential of humanity itself, the boy will embark on an incredible journey through ancient Mesoamerica“.

For the moment, the material available to us is limited to subtitled trailer visible at the top of the news and the first Key Visual, admirable at the bottom. As reported in the first paragraph, Crunchyroll has announced that the series will debut in all countries where the streaming service is active on November 21, 2020, and that in addition to the English language, dubbing in Spanish, Portuguese, French and German will be available.

What do you think of it? Are you intrigued by this new series? Please let us know by leaving a comment in the box below. In the meantime, we take this opportunity to remind you that in the same period, or in the month of November 2020, Kimi wa Kanata, the new original film by Digital Network Animation.