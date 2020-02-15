Onward will open the SYFY Sample

Share it:

On Thursday, March 5, the sky of Madrid will again darken to celebrate the seventeenth SYFY Fantastic Film Show, a weekend of genre cinema sponsored by the thematic channel Syfy which has already become a classic in the capital.

‘Onward’, The new movie of Pixar which takes us to a world of suburban fantasy, will be the film in charge of opening the screenings as a preview. Directed by Dan scanlon ('Monsters University'), the plot will introduce us to two elven brothers who embark on an adventure in which they will try to discover if there is any magic left in the world that allows them to spend a last day with their father, who died when they They were still very small.

Another of the powerful confirmations has been ‘Color Out of Space’, The triumphant return of the unfinished Richard Stanley with H.P. Lovecraft basic and Nicolas Cage as the protagonist You can still hear the applause in Sitges.

The award-winning ‘Bacurau’(Kleber Mendonça Filho, Juliano Dornelles, 2019) can also be seen next to‘First love’(Takashi Miike, 2019) and‘Human lost’(Fuminori Kizaki, 2019).

Two special morning sessions have also been revealed: ‘Trolls 2: World Tour’(Walt Dohrn, David P. Smith, 2020) and‘Return to the future’(Robert Zemeckis, 1985).

More than 15 sessions of the best and most thug genre cinema will satisfy fans for four days. The bonuses with access to all sessions will be priced at € 45, except for the morning sessions that can only be accessed by collecting a maximum of 4 invitations at the ticket office of the Palacio de la Prensa Cinema (access to the morning sessions is free).