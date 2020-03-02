'Onward' will exhibit a new short film from 'The Simpsons'

Share it:

A Pixar tradition which has been unchanged for years is to exhibit a short film of its own production before each of its films. These small productions have given us great stories that have even managed to rise several times with the Oscar. Normally they are announced with time, and by now we would have seen even a teaser, since 'Onward' now arrives this March.

But in recent months, we had no news about a short film that opened the screening of 'Onward' in theaters. Was it going to be the first time in Pixar's history that we didn't see a new short film? Well, finally they will not fail their appointment, since they will be short and … OF THE SIMPSON!

Al Jean, producer and showrunner of 'The Simpsons', has confirmed that we will see a new story of Maggie:

"We can finally tell it. We are very proud of the story. It all started when two of our scriptwriters, Tom Gammill and Max Pross, presented an idea as part of a chapter for the series a couple of years ago. When we did that episode, the executive producer Jim Brooks thought we could turn that part into a short film for theaters. So we delayed the episode that will now air on April 19 "

This is not the first short film of 'The Simpsons' that we see in a cinema, since in 2013, together with' Ice Age: the formation of the continents', we could see 'Long day nursery', also starring Maggie and who, ironically, lost in the Oscars against'Paperman', Disney short film.