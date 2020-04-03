'Onward': this would have been the Pixar film

Share it:

'Onward' has been, to date, the last Pixar film to be released in theaters. The critic, despite enjoying it, described it as a minor work of Pixar and, due to the Coronavirus crisis, its box office could not be expected, since many experts spoke that it could have exceeded 1,000 million internationally.

The story of the two brothers living in a world of magic had a lot of potential but, according to Dan Scanlon, director of the film, that was not always the idea they considered.

"My initial version of the story was in our world, and the protagonists were human, and his father was a scientist who had invented a machine with which he hoped to be able to communicate with the dead in some way. But the idea did not quite work. After the father died, the sons, who were also scientists, were trying to prove that their father's machine could work. And in doing so, they accidentally brought parts of their father's body to the present. We could have gone out there in the history. But it felt like something too 'episodic'. First they brought a foot, then their legs, then their torso … It sounded a bit cold all over, very 'clinical'. Then we came up with the idea of ​​magic to bring father back and we saw him much more romantic, more special "

Disney

The first idea they were working with seems much more Pixar, and perhaps giving themselves up to the wizarding world made people see it more as a simpler movie, closer to a children's adventure than to studio classics like 'Wall-E' or 'Backwards', much more risky.

"Thinking about magic made us reflect that we did not want to see this story in an era that would have happened a long time ago, like many of the fantasy films, especially since this story had a very modern and personal touch. This is how we found the idea of ​​what a modern fantasy world would look like, that made us laugh because it's ridiculous, and that could lead us to really funny scenes. So it was a long way to get to the end point "

The film was dubbed by actors Tom Holland and Chris Pratt., which make a perfect interpretation of Ian and Barley. And their relationship is what makes the difference in the film, elevating it above its competitors in animation cinema. Ian's character is complex and many faces, and that's the beauty of the film.