         'Onward': the new Pixar movie will be accompanied in theaters by a short film from 'The Simpsons'

February 28, 2020
One of Pixar's best customs was always to accompany the premiere of his films with a short film that allowed us to meet other talents in the studio. However, for the release of 'Onward' they have opted for something a little different, since their new feature film will be preceded by a short film from 'The Simpsons'.

The short in question is titled 'Playdate with Destiny' and it seems to revolve around Maggie Simpson, since all the information that has accompanied her so far is that the smallest of the family is speechless. In the promotional image it can be seen well accompanied, so do not rule out having a romantic approach.


The movement to include a short film of 'The Simpsons' before 'Onward' has been taken without doubt by Disney, owner of both Pixar and the famous yellow family. You can say that everything is at home with this change.

What does seem like a decision that has been taken a little at the last minute, because in the press pass in Spain of 'Onward' there was no sign of 'Playdate with Destiny'. It may also be that they wanted to keep it a secret or that it just wasn't finished yet.

'Onward' premieres on Friday 6th of March.

