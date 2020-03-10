'Onward' leads the box office on its first weekend

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

'Onward', the latest production to arrive from Disney and Pixar, has premiered this weekend with 40 million dollars of collection. The film about the brothers immersed in the fantasy world leads the box office but it is not the premiere expected given the excellent history of the studio in regards to animation. Internationally, the film raised 68 million.

The film, which tells an adventure about Ian and Barley, the two teenage elven brothers (with the voices of Tom holland Y Chris Pratt in the original version) in a search to spend a last day with his late father, he ranks among Pixar's lowest opening weekends, joining 'The Journey of Arlo' of 2015 with 39 million, something almost anecdotal in Disney company.

Directed by Dan scanlon, 'Onward' has received mostly positive reviews, although it has not had such an enthusiastic welcome as previous Pixar titles. However, it seems that it will add up in the coming weeks, given that we have Holy Week shortly.

At the moment it does not seem that the concern for the coronavirus is affecting the transmission of films in the United States. Although 'Onward' expected an opening between 40 and 45 million. The general revenues of the box office have decreased significantly this weekend in the United States, but according to experts, the box office results are due to the films themselves, and not to the fear of the pandemic.

The other great premiere in the country was the Warner Bros. drama, 'The Way Back', which still has no date in Spain. The movie of Gavin O'Connor It raised 8.5 million and has been in third place at the box office, behind 'The invisible man'. It is a very weak start to what was expected of this film, with Ben Affleck as the protagonist

For its part, 'The invisible man' has an income that amounts to 98 million dollars internationally. The thriller with Elisabeth Moss as protagonist he is liking it a lot

'Sonic, the movie' continues to destroy and offer benefits to Paramount since its premiere, with another 8 million. The story based on the video game has already collected 295.6 million at the box office.

With regard to the results in Spain, 'Onward' is positioned in the first place giving place to foreign titles in the first five positions. We will see how it goes to 'Soul', the other premiere of Pixar that will hit theaters in August.