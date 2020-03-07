"Onward is an epic word but the most important thing is that it means moving on, a key part of the movie." Dan scanlon

Share it:

This Thursday March 6 has reached theaters 'Onward', the new original movie of Pixar. It tells the story of two brothers in a magical world who undertake an incredible adventure to try to spend another day with their father, who died years ago.

In Espinof we had the opportunity to chat with the director and co-writer Dan scanlon and the producer Kori Rae. In it we discuss different topics such as what led them to place in a suburban world a universe full of fantasy creatures such as elves or unicorns.

There was also time to find out what made them look at Tom Holland and Chris Pratt to lend his voice to the two protagonists of the movie or the reaction of Scanlon's brother after watching the movie – let's keep in mind that 'Onward' is partially based on the personal experience of its director.

I was also interested in the references of 'Onward', both when building your universe and its two protagonists, the possible inspiration of several scenes in 'This dead man is very much alive' or what are the favorite animation movies outside of Pixe by Rae and Scanlon.