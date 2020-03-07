Entertainment

"Onward is an epic word but the most important thing is that it means moving on, a key part of the movie." Dan scanlon

March 7, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

This Thursday March 6 has reached theaters 'Onward', the new original movie of Pixar. It tells the story of two brothers in a magical world who undertake an incredible adventure to try to spend another day with their father, who died years ago.

In Espinof we had the opportunity to chat with the director and co-writer Dan scanlon and the producer Kori Rae. In it we discuss different topics such as what led them to place in a suburban world a universe full of fantasy creatures such as elves or unicorns.


All Pixar movies sorted from worst to best

There was also time to find out what made them look at Tom Holland and Chris Pratt to lend his voice to the two protagonists of the movie or the reaction of Scanlon's brother after watching the movie – let's keep in mind that 'Onward' is partially based on the personal experience of its director.

READ:  The anime Ascendance of a Bookworm is shown in a teaser flanked by various information

I was also interested in the references of 'Onward', both when building your universe and its two protagonists, the possible inspiration of several scenes in 'This dead man is very much alive' or what are the favorite animation movies outside of Pixe by Rae and Scanlon.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.