'Onward' has the first Disney Pixar LGTBI character

If the LGTBI moment of 'Star Wars: The Skywalker Ascent' was a scam and that of Elsa's girlfriend was nothing, it seems that 'Onward' has definitely opted for inclusion. Before 'The Eternal' arrives and knows what Captain Marvel and Valkiria holds, the first sample of a sexual orientation different from the heterosexual one at Disney (because the Star Wars kiss hardly even counts) appears in 'Onward'.

Pixar, always more modern than his older brother Disney, will release this story on March 6 two young elves in search of the magic that allows them to see their deceased father again. In their original version both protagonists give them a voice Chris Pratt and Tom Holland, reunited by Disney after being part of the MCU. But the important thing is the character of Cyclops police Spector (or Specter).

Disney

For many fans, including such a character in a children's movie from Pixar's reach it's a big step in representation. A very important touchstone to continue normalizing in the minds of the smallest other types of sexual orientations that, today, continue to suffer the rejection and aggressions of much of society. Kari Rae, producer of the movie, commented to Yahoo Entertainment that "Just happened. The scene, when we wrote it, fit and opened a little to the world, which is what we wanted ". The director, Dan Scanlon, Add: "It's a fantasy but in the modern world and we want you to represent that modern world".

'Onward', after monopolizing a somewhat less positive first criticism than usual for Pixar, will be released worldwide on March 6.