'Onward', censored in Russia and the Middle East

We are already in 2020: there are smartphones, Adele has not yet released a new album, Marvel dominates the entertainment industry and equal rights for the LGTBI community have already arrived … Wait, that last one has not. I thought we were in 2020, but apparently we have returned to the 50s, when being gay, lesbian or trans person was a mental illness. And why do I say all this? For the censorship of the countries of the Middle East and Russia to the latest production of Pixar: 'Onward'.

No, it's not that Disney has finally taken a step forward and has decided that one of his films is starring an LGTBI character. Although we are in 2020, that continues to cost horrors even today. It's much worse. Pixar has included an openly lesbian character in 'Onward', but being very secondary, and we only discovered his sexual orientation when referring to his girlfriend. One time. Just once. Passing by. And the character does not appear again. Come on, crumbs as they say. That is why it is much worse and almost insulting that in Russia and the Middle East they have decided to censor such an insignificant scene.

Disney

Yes, as I said at the beginning of the article, we are in 2020, and we think that these things no longer happened. But they keep happening and, unfortunately, more and more. If we already suffer censorship with films like 'Bohemian Rhapsody' or 'Rocketman', now it's the turn of the world of animation. Countries like Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia have banned 'onward' because of their 'LGTBI message', while in Russia they have changed the word' girlfriend '(girlfriend) to' partner 'so that nobody is wrong.

Disney should respond accordingly to this unacceptable censorship in the 21st century, but the problem is that then Disney would have to evolve as well. In recent weeks we have learned that the spin-off series of 'Love, Simon' will go from Disney + to Hulu for its adult content. Because now being gay is adult content. According to Disney there are no LGBTI boys or girls in the world. You are only when you are of legal age, thus avoiding millions of children who need references and be represented in the movies they love. And yielding to markets that censor freedom is not the way.