Onward – Beyond the magic, the review of the new Pixar film

In Onward's fantasy world, magic was once the order of the day. Fairy creatures of all kinds and great wizards traveled the length and breadth of the green and luxuriant lands of the earth, faced arduous missions, helped others with their elemental spells and more. Anyone who could use magic he was deeply respected, as much by ordinary citizens as by adventurers, who found gods in the sorcerers great and essential allies to fight dragons, defeat curses, and unearth ancient and precious artifacts among the many dungeon scattered all over the place.

Enchantment was everywhere, even when closed to many, but then came the science: electricity, heating, the discoveries of physics, engineering. A different type of magic that led to creations that were easy to use, within everyone's reach, intuitive, immediate. And the world changed and its modern evolution began, leaving room for innovation, development, skyscrapers, metropolis, internet and consumerism. The same world they live in today the Lightfoot brothers, Ian (Tom Holland) and Barley (Chris Pratt), minor and major – also physically. Different characters and almost at the antipodes, theirs, with the first introvert, calm and very shy and the second instead crackling, energetic, passionate about the ancient splendor that once dominated the universe.

When the mother of the two gives Ian the birthday present of their deceased father, these two very different brothers will join forces to bring back some healthy and complex magic. in a world addicted to the superficiality of instant gratification, with the only desire to be able respectively to know and re-embrace the beloved parent who died for a single but important day.

An enchanting story of growth

After the underrated Monsters University, Dan Scanlon returns to direct and screenplay this stunning new Pixar original, extremely personal movie born from an intimate childhood memory.

Maybe that's why there is so much feeling in the story of Ian and Barley Lightfoot such a sincere and marked empathy: because it draws on the author's reality transmuting it into magic on the big screen, creating a universe that is rich and inspired in its own way.

The story staged by Scanlon knows how to cross every generational wall and speak to people's hearts with purity, reaching every layer of the viewer's emotional soul. It does this by creating two magnificent characters and to opposites, united by a very strong bond that initially does not seem to be able to bypass simple kinship. Ian is in fact a budding sixteen year old intelligent but shy and with few friends, who grew up without the presence of a father figure and afraid of everything, even from highway traffic. Barley, on the contrary, he is not afraid of anything, a certainty that mixed with a healthy enthusiasm for adventure and magic makes him a bit naive and daring in the eyes of Ian, not very thoughtful and far too impulsive. Barley is much more attached to his younger brother than Ian is to his older brother, who cannot consider his friend given the different interests, so openly contrasting personalities.

To unite them and make them compare directly, in the end, the Father takes care of it, who died of disease before Ian was born, of which even Barley has just four counted memories. It does so by giving him the opportunity to bring him back to life for 24 hours by exploiting the ancient magic still present but dormant in the world, indirectly allowing him to know a piece of the primitive forgotten enchantment, which has become a legend, packaged and transformed into a Dungeons & Dragons RPG.

A story of adventure, growth and formation, about union and fear, acceptance, loss and confrontation, brotherhood and friendship. Onward is a huge, multi-generational theme park which tells the news by giving it a pleasant and comfortable fantasy touch. A journey dedicated to the discovery of oneself and one's neighbor, open-mindedness, even unsuccessful attempts and that extra step towards the unknown, open to risk and novelty, adrenaline and excitement. Above all, Onward is a film that speaks of the many daily heroes unaware of being one, not recognized but always present, at all times, ready to help us, even if only to be there.

More than mere voices, idealized figures or distant memories. Much more important and essential than any other person in the world, because they are capable of shaping us in a healthy and positive way, unaware of their power, their goodness and great influence. It can be anyone: a grandfather, a mother, a brother, a friend. The constant is support regardless of everything, the ability to teach us values ​​and powers that we thought we did not know, ours or even hidden in the world around us. In this sense, despite being the central and defined pivot of the story, the relationship between Ian and Barley clearly surpasses mere brotherhood in the mind of the spectator who is an only child, giving him the opportunity to interface with the other numerous aspects of the story and their splendid and articulated relationship.

Believe it at every step

The intrinsic and conceptual sense of Onward can already be found in the title. The one from the Scanlon film it is a "forward" look into the great known fantasy universe, a bit like Netflix's more insecure and different Bright; a modern and personal update of that generalist, pop and well-known iconography.

Seen in this way, it also closely resembles Monsters University itself, from which the author recovers an equal stylistic figure and the same atmospheres with variable tones, while aiming at a more precise writing maturity, which avoids "games" and secondary oddities to hug the horizontal narrative line of the work incredibly well.

It is the direction that accompanies the screenplay and not vice versa, which makes the history of the Lightfoot the beating heart of Onward, more than any stylistic quirk, the refinement of worldbuilding, the color design of the environments of the entire technical sector. It's all chained to the protagonists, even the most important background elements such as the side-line of the Manticore (a really successful character) and the warrior mother, even that wanted and insistent one cinematic recall to Weekend with the dead of Ted Kotcheff, that comes to life thanks "to the lower parts"of the father of Ian and Barley, protagonists of some funny themed moments, between misunderstandings and excited situations.

Digging a posteriori in his past experience, Scanlon is able to look forward also in an emotional and narrative sense, aiming at an active and functional evolution of the two brothers reasoned in stages, aimed at achieving the full awareness and awareness of the other in a continuous and layered game of confrontation and confrontation that never leaves the time it finds.

Everything becomes evident, extremely touching and artistically delicate in the third and final act, which gives concreteness and criteria to every reflection considered and staged up to now. Onward is one of those Pixar originals who knows how to deconstruct a part of humanity to tell it to adults and children with different but (paradoxically) equal sentimental intensity, making it attractive, transparent and true. A film that Scanlon believes in at every step capable of supporting, accompanying and helping the public as well. A cinema and a way of telling (and telling ourselves) that one can only love.