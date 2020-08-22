Onward – Beyond the magic: discovering the new Disney Pixar film

Share it:

Seven years after directing Monsters University, Dan Scanlon returns to directing a Pixar film with much more experience on his shoulders and with a much more difficult task: to start the line of original titles wanted by Pete Docter – of which the promising Soul is expected in a few months – since the latter replaced John Lasseter as creative director of study. In fact, from 2015 to today Coco was the only exception in a series of more or less successful sequels, from the forgettable Cars 3 still excellent (and maybe something more) Finding Dory, The Incredibles 2 e Toy Story 4, who, however, failed to replicate the sense of awe and wonder it made Pixar the most important animation house of the last 25 years, as their previous chapters had done. Not surprisingly, Docter is the lead author of the last two, overwhelming original films produced by the pre-Unkrich studio: Up e Inside Out.

Before diving into the dreamy atmospheres of Soul and Luca’s Ligurian Riviera (directed by the very Italian Enrico Casarosa), let’s find out everything there is to know about Onward – Beyond the magic, the new Disney Pixar film finally in Italian cinemas from 19 August.

A modern fantasy

Set in a modern fantasy city, Onward tells the story of two teenage elf brothers, Ian and Barley Lightfoot (voiced in original by Marvel stars Tom Holland and Chris Pratt), who embark on a journey to find out if there is still a bit of magic in the world.

Once they are both 16, they receive a very special gift from their mother: a magical staff that their father left them before he died and that can bring him back to life for 24 hours. The spell, however, is literally “halfway”, and the two manage to bring back only a part of dad elf, the lower one.

Determined to make up for their mistake, the brothers set out in Barley’s beloved van to find an important gem and try the spell again.

Gives Toy Story a WALL•E, the priority of a Pixar film has always been to give space to emotions and tell a human story, and in this Onward does not seem to be an exception. History it was born in fact from Scanlon’s personal experience, whose father died in a tragic car accident when he was just one year old.

Since then, the absence of the parent has been a staple in the life of the director, who until recently did not want to speak publicly about the event to avoid upsetting his mother.

At the age of 16, Scanlon received from his uncles a tape with his father’s recorded voice (“He just said ‘Hi’ and ‘Goodbye’, it was like it was a word for me and one for my brother ‘”), and thanks to the encouragement of friends and colleagues he decided to pour those feelings into his first original feature film.

As opposed to Brave – Rebel, the only other Pixar film to have tackled the fantasy genre, Onward presents a setting steeped in contemporary, fruit of Scanlon’s need to tell a “modern” story.

The director explains: “We didn’t want to set it in the distant past, as is usually the case with fantasy films, because the story was very personal and modern. So we thought of a modern fantasy world that would have created ridiculous and funny situations. It was a long road, but I’m happy with the way the world reflects Ian’s personality. This world is a place that has lost some of its potential, and for Ian it’s the same, so we see them growing together. “

A significant change from the director’s initial intentions, who had in mind a science fiction plot that would have seen as protagonists two brother scientists struggling with a machine invented by their missing father to communicate with the world of the dead.

In addition to representing a great step in the career of Scanlon and the Pete Docter’s first test as the main mind of the studio – it is in fact made without any contribution from the founder and former creative director John Lasseter – the arrival of Onward in Italy is particularly important for another reason: after months of waiting and sacrifices, on August 19th we finally got back to breathing the air of cinema.