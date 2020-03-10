Entertainment

'Onward' and the true message of the movie

March 10, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

Can you imagine how our world would be if magic existed (or existed)? That is the starting point of 'Onward', the new thing about Pixar: a world that was governed by magic but abandoned it to surrender to the comforts of technology. Starring two elves named Ian and Barley, both undertake a search for the little that remains of magic in their world to be able to resurrect their father one more day.

Dan Scanlon, director of the filmHe told us the real inspiration of the story: his own life and the death of his father. But it also gave us clues about what the true hidden message of history could be.

"I think we would all benefit if we could put ourselves in the perspective of the one in front"

And that is what Pixar seeks to show with 'Onward'. Not only the importance of what we have (since we are always thinking about what we want to achieve), but in sharing points of view, in being more empathetic, and in learning that what we perceive from outside may not be as real as we believed And that message can be seen in the relationship between the brothers. Ian considers Barley a true failure, but as they share adventures, he discovers that Barley is not as failed as he thinks, and that he has delivered his adolescence in order to raise him.

So 'Onward' continues to teach us how to behave with our loved ones and with people in general, always taking into account the person in front of us.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.