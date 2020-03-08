'Onward' and the lack of LGTBI diversity in Hollywood

Share it:

Set in a suburban fantasy world, two teenage elf brothers, Ian and Barley Lightfoot, embark on an adventure in which they set out to discover if there is still some magic in the world that allows them to spend a final day with their father, who He died when they were still too young to remember. This is the synopsis of the new Pixar, 'Onward', which opens this 6th of March in cinemas around the world. The studio, now owned by Disney, has always tried to go one step ahead, giving us new stories and surprising twists. And it was logical that they were the ones who gave us the first openly gay character in Disney animation. But is it enough?

In 'Onward', the police Spector has become the company's first LGTBI character. But the main problem is that he is a very secondary character, and that we only guess his sexual orientation due to a loose phrase. We never hear from her, nor are we mentioned again. So, being in 2020, perhaps the time has not come to force the machine and that we have an openly LGTBI protagonist in a Disney, Pixar or Marvel movie?

Kori Rae, producer of the tape, he insists that we will have to wait for a director or screenwriter to feel the need to write about it, and then that moment that we demand so much will come. But I insist, has not the time come to force it more than to wait for a moment that seems to come, is it impossible for it to arrive?

Millions of boys and girls look for references in the cinema in which to be reflected. And, in the absence of finding them in their real life, they look towards the screen, wishing to feel part of the world. But there is an amazing lack of diversity in Hollywood and the batteries must be put on. Because there are LGTBI children out there who need our support.