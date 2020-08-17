Onward and the five best films dedicated to the relationship between brothers

Share it:

After a long and jagged path due to the problems related to Covid-19, Onward – Beyond the Magic has finally reached its goal, ready to land in Italian cinemas from next 19 August: if you are hungry for the big screen, it is the right time to return in our cinemas.

Given the nature of the new Disney-Pixar animated work, we opted for a selection of some of the best films of any genre related to the relationship between brothers: since it is not easy to restrict the field to five films, we invite you to suggest yours in the comments. Between moments of joy and tension, thanks to this short list, we will highlight how positive and negative is the parental relationship that so many people have experienced on their skin.

Warrior

Directed by Gavin O'Connor, Warrior tells one of the most recent and moving sibling stories. Thanks to the excellent portrayal of Tom Hardy and Joel Edgerton as the Conlon brothers, the film brings to the stage a moving and dramatic story that features a ring and a mixed martial arts tournament, with a prize of over five million dollars. .

The punches will be the first words they will come back to exchanging siblings after years of complete silence and distancing and this clash will create simply unforgettable scenes.

Warrior it is a film that deals with very tough social issues and that combines them with the private ones of the Conlon family who, unfortunately, have had very little luck in life. To see and review.

Rain Man

On such a list in no way could he miss Rain Man, film phenomenon at the box office back in 1988. Directed by Barry Levinson and starring a young rampant Tom Cruise and an iconic Dustin Hoffman, the film won such a slew of awards (including four Oscars) that it quickly became one of international cult films produced in Hollywood.

In Rain Man there is a slow and progressive discovery of values ​​and sharing that only a brother or sister can give, especially after the parents have passed away.

It is certainly not an easy to understand film at the first viewing, given the numerous real references from which the director took inspiration (we mention Kim Peek for the character of Raymond), but it is without any shadow of doubt to be reviewed or recovered as soon as possible. its cultural importance in the cinematographic medium.

The first king

We are proud to include in the list the excellent film by Matteo Rovere which talks about the best known brotherly relationship in the mythological history of the birth of Rome: that between Romulus (Alessio Lapice) and Remo (Alessandro Borghi).

The first king dares to bring a short story in Latin to the big screen, flanking it with a staging as bloody as it is faithful in respect of history, including excellent reconstructions of the locality and clothing and utensils of that era.

The film shows in outline all the phases that led, according to the myth, to the best known fratricidal war between Romulus and Remus, illustrating first the strong relationship and then, slowly, how it has been disintegrating for totally different visions of both life and command.

The Blues Brothers

They are the most iconic brothers in cinematic history, could we not include them? The film needs very few explanations as it is a real cult of cinema: dated 1980, it features actors of the caliber of John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd.

The film directed by John Landis inspired many more future comedies with music at the center of each narrative track. Have you never known the story of Jake and Elwood Blues? Then you know what to watch today.

The valley of Eden

We close with an anthology film dated 1955. The valley of Eden, taken from the homonymous book by John Steinbeck, is known not only for its beauty but also for the absolute debut on the big screen of the immortal James Dean.

The film is set in California during the First World War and tells the story of Cal and Aaron, two brothers seen in a totally opposite way by their father, a reason that generated a deep break between the two.

Certain events, which will have the mother as the protagonist, will be compared the different temperament of the brothers with implications to say the least unexpected.