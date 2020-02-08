Onward And Its Magic World Of Pixar In A New Featurette

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

On March 6, 2020 will hit theaters'Onward'. The new Pixar movie that will take us into a world of fantasy and suburban magic. The tape tells the story of two teenage elf brothers (with the voices of Chris Pratt Y Tom holland in its original version) that embark on an extraordinary adventure to discover if there is any magic left in the world.

In the first preview we were able to take a brief look at this magical world and the day-to-day life of the protagonists, who like everyone else, enjoy life in their suburb. Then, with the arrival of the second trailer we learned that both characters will embark on an adventure to see their father again. For this they will need to make use of magic, and believe in it, of course. Ian (Holland) and Barley (Pratt) will go through several circumstances that will put them to the test. Now, a new video allows us to learn more about how this magical world was created.

Is featurette from 'Onward' shows us some interviews with the cast talking about the Pixar tape and also opens the door to the creative process. For example, we can see how well Chris Pratt and Tom Holland had in the studio during the recording sessions. You have the complete clip on these lines.

The new original feature film by Pixar Animation Studios is directed by Dan scanlon and produced by Kori Rae, the team responsible for 'Monsters University'. Octavia Spencer, Julia Louis-Dreyfus Y John Ratzenberger They also lend their voices in this new adventure.