Only venue and format change: this would be the final phase of the Champions League

The Champions League would take place in Lisbon (Shutterstock.com)

The edition of the Champions League 2019-2020, which interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, will end in the form of a tournament in August in Lisbon, with a final that will take place on the 22nd or 23rd of the month, as reported by the German site Bild. Initially, it was stipulated that the definition be carried out in the Atatürk Olympic Stadium, in Istanbul (Turkey).

For the Europa League, according to the mentioned medium, the chosen region would be Cologne, Germany. The most significant change is that the two tournaments would be played with single direct elimination matches, starting in the quarterfinals.

It is worth noting that the official decisions on these two competitions must be made in the UEFA executive committee, which is scheduled for June 17 and 18.

A fact to note that before starting the quarterfinals of the Champions League, before it must be defined four crosses of eighths that were pending. Juventus-Lyon (the French won at home 1-0 in the first leg, Manchester City-Real Madrid (the English lead the Spanish 2-1, Bayern Munich-Chelsea (the Germans thrashed 3-0); and Barcelona -Napoli (tied 1 to 1.) These matches could be played the weekend of August 8 and 9, according to Bild.

Those who have already secured a place among the best eight on the continent are Atletico Madrid (eliminated reigning champion Liverpool), Paris Saint Germain (took out Borussia Dortmund), Leipzig (prevailed over Tottenham) and Atalanta (made history by beating Valencia).

By that date almost all the teams will arrive with filming, since they will have finished their leagues (Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga). The exception is the French PSG and Lyon, since Ligue 1 ended the tournament.

In the Europa League, on the other hand, all the knockout matches must still be defined: Başakşehir-Copenhagen, Olympiacos-Wolverhampton, Rangers-Bayer Leverkusen, Wolfsburg-Shakhtar Donetsk, Inter-Getafe, Seville-Rome, Eintracht-Basel and LASK -Manchester United.

