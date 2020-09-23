“Only the best work in the series”

While we await further news regarding the release date of Rick and Morty season 5, we report this short interview present among the special contents of the Blu-ray edition of the fourth part of the Netflix series.

You can find the video by clicking on the source of the news, the site ComicBook.com has in fact shared an exclusive clip present in the Blu-ray version of the fourth season, in which there is an interview with the produttrice Sydney Ryan, which reveals a few more details about the work process behind each new installment of Rick and Morty: “If anyone works in our series then they are the best. Everyone must always give their best because the expectations are very high for our artists and writers, and also because the series requires this kind of commitment. At this point in the production I think about the series all the time, sometimes I wake up in the middle of the night and think, hell I have to do this and write a note and the next morning is the first thing I do. I can’t stop thinking about Rick and Morty, it’s part of me now“.

We do not yet know when theBlu-ray edition of the fourth season, in the meantime we leave you with our review of Rick and Morty 4.