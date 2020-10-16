Only Leveling arrives in Italy: what is it and why is everyone talking about it?

Solo Leveling is about to arrive in Italy and, in case you don’t have too much knowledge of manhwa, you are probably wondering why the news should be so important. What is a manhwa, what makes Solo Leveling so special, and why is everyone talking about it all the time? Let’s be clear.

Solo Leveling, or if you prefer Na honjaman level up, is the title of a series of light novels published from 25 July 2016 to 13 March 2018 by D&C Media, and written by South Korean author Chu-Gong. The work met with some success and simultaneously with the publication of the last volume, Kakao Page proposed to the author to turn him into a manhwa, Korean counterpart of Japanese manga.

Manhwa differ from manga for two reasons: the first is that, just like Western books, reading takes place from left to right, while the second is that the chapters are entirely in color. Solo Leveling is the most widely read manhwa in the world, with profits of just over 30 billion won (about 20 million euros) and a colossal fan base.

So what makes Chu-Gong’s work so special? First of all the phenomenal artistic sector, meticulously cared for by dozens of designers and with an unparalleled level of detail. The art of Solo Leveling is exceptional, from the colors to the setting, passing through the character design and the spectacular effects shown in the fights. Second, what is surprising is the sense of progression of history and the charisma of its protagonist, Sung Jin-Woo.

The story is based on an extremely interesting premise: one day, On Planet Earth, thousands of portals with monsters have started to appear, which could open at any moment and lead to a massacre of the entire population. The Hunters, the name of the hunters who after the invasion obtained more or less useful divine powers, they are part of several associations that deal with cleaning and closing them, an action that can only be performed by knocking down the final boss present in them. Sung Jin-Woo is the weakest Hunter in the world but one day, after completing a quest in a terrifying dungeon, acquires the unique ability to “level”. As he begins to rise through the ranks, Sung Jin-Woo begins to change his personality and becomes stronger and more confident.

Sung Jin-Woo’s path of revenge is made extremely intriguing mainly due to his new power, a kind of necromancy that allows him to take control of slain monsters. By leveling up, Sung Jin-Woo unlocks new techniques, abilities, supernatural powers and more, which the manhwa illustrates to the viewer as an RPG. Moreover, thanks to his main power, the protagonist begins to create a real host of undead, orcs, insects and other terrifying creatures, ending up being able to summon at will a demonic army of extraordinary dimensions.

With more than 120 chapters released (and at least 100 more on the way), Solo Leveling is now one of the most popular works in the world, and it is no coincidence that a few months ago several Western publishers acquired the rights. An anime adaptation may currently be in production, and if that happens, the popularity of the manhwa could skyrocket.

What do you think of it? Are you reading Solo Leveling? Let us know what you think with a comment!