Only Jennifer Lopez with the $ 9 million diamonds at the SAG Awards shone more than Brad and Jen

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After watching the parade Jennifer Lopez on the red carpet of SAG Awards 2020 covered by a waterfall of diamonds of the value of $ 9 million (yes, you read that right!) we understood not only that perhaps the time has come to say goodbye forever to 'Jenny From The Block'but also that the singer – who in 2020 is also the face of Versace – she is an absolute Queen of the red carpet.

JLo at the Sag Awards shone (literally) with its own light! Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez lights up the SAG 2020 red carpet



JLo's (mind-boggling) diamonds! Mike CoppolaGetty Images

Only the stars of the likes of JLo in fact they can have the privilege of wearing jewelry refined and exclusive like those of Harry Winston, which she herself sported on the red carpet of SAG Awards 2020. Yes, when you are a star of the caliber of Jennifer Lopez, the big luxury brands compete to be able to dress and 'accessorise' on the occasion of the most important gala evenings, thus giving visibility to their clothes or jewels. Just like it was for Jennifer on the occasion of the evening of SAG (source Evening Standard), where she had been appointed such as 'Best Supporting Actress’For having masterfully interpreted Ramona, the matriarch of the strippers of movie Hustlers.

For the event, the 50-year-old singer and actress (who in recent days has revealed her dream of moving to Italy with the whole family) opted for a simple but refined black dress by George Hobeika that left shoulders and back uncovered. A low profile choice by Jennifer's standards who, in doing so, highlighted her wonderful jewels which included: a bracelet with diamonds cluster, a ring with diamonds from a cushion cut and a ring with lotus cluster diamonds, a pair of earrings pendants with diamonds and, last but not least, a wonderful one diamond necklace cascade, all for a total of 199.26 carat and the modest figure of $ 9 million: practically give yourself away.

This 2020 seems to have started out great for JLo which, in early January, took part in the Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala wearing a beautiful floral dress by Richard Quinn, and then parading a few days later on the red carpet of the Golden Globe, where he left everyone speechless thanks to a wonderful Valentino dress with an oversized bow on the front. On all these occasions, as well as ai SAG 2020, alongside Jennifer Lopez there was always her partner and future husband Alex Rodriguez who, in recent months, made her a proposal for marriage giving her a magnificent as a token of love engagement ring from 20 carats that would certainly not have disfigured in front of those of Harry Winston.

Did you like the article? Sign up for our newsletter to receive Cosmopolitan articles directly in your email.

SIGN UP HERE