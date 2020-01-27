Only 5% of developers are making games exclusively for PS5 and Xbox Series X

Share it:

The results of the latest survey conducted annually by the organizers of the GDC on a large sample of 4,000 game developers representing the entire digital entertainment industry were published on the GamesIndustry.biz pages.

The answers provided by those working in the sector help us to photograph the state of the industry in anticipation of the advent of nextgen systems, planned for late 2020 with the launch of PlayStation 5 e Xbox Series X. For example, only 10% of the survey participants report that they are currently engaged in the development of a game destined to land on next generation systems: of these, only half he also makes clear that he is working on a authentically nextgen project, ie only available on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X.

The GDC survey also shows the clear predominance of developers who choose to make the PC their reference platform (50% of the total), unlike those who claim to prefer PS4 (25%) and Xbox One (20%).

Going back to the next generation of consoles, the 34% of survey respondents say their video game currently in development will see the light of day also on PS5 and Xbox Series X, thus underlining the exquisitely cross-gen nature.