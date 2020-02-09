Only 14% of women nominated in their history

The Oscars 2020 they repeat the same story: not a single woman among the nominees for Best Director. Neither Greta Gerwig for 'Mujercitas' (one of the most acclaimed films of the season, which is nominated for Best Film), nor Lulu Wang for 'The Farewell' (which has triumphed at the 2020 Spirit Awards), nor Olivia Wilde for 'Super nerds' (also awarded at the American indie cinema awards), nor Marielle Heller for 'An extraordinary friend' (yes one of his actors, Tom Hanks), nor Lorene Scafaria by 'Wall Street Scammers'. The Hollywood Academy awards once again show the gender gap that exists not only in this category, but in the whole set of awards. If we look back at its more than ninety years of history, the numbers make it clear that the problem exists, and it is serious.
In a study conducted by Daniel Levitt, Catherine Shoard Y Sean Clarke for The Guardian, in which they have analyzed the female presence (in the categories not conditioned by gender, such as the interpretative ones) since the first Oscars ceremony held in 1929, they have determined that only 14% of the nominees (who have been more than 10,000) were women.
The research covers some of the main categories of awards, especially those where the gap is more pronounced. It is the case of Best Direction ("one of the most damning examples", as they write), where since the first ceremony there have been a total of 449 nominees, of which only 5 have been women. Winners, yes, just one: Kathryn Bigelow for 'In hostile land', just over a decade ago. Something similar happens with the category of Best film, delivered to the producers, and where they only found 13 women among the 379 nominees since 1950, when the prize ceased to belong to the studios.
Oddly enough, these categories have the highest representation percentages. If we explore others like that of Best Photography, The situation is critical: there has only been one woman nominated throughout the history of the Oscars, and it was Rachel Morrison for 'Mudbound' in 2018. Just two years ago! The percentage stays in 0.16% of the 609 nominations, which researchers describe as "the most pronounced imbalance." This figure only goes up a little in the category of Best music (both song and soundtrack), where you only count 1.6% of women among the more than 1200 nominees.
The Guardian study makes it clear that there is still much work to be done to reduce levels of gender inequality among the nominees for the Hollywood awards. Even so, they end up on a positive note, pointing out that the percentage of nominated women has been increasing in recent years, and in this 92nd edition (with mixed teams) represents up to 44% of total nominees, the highest percentage in their history.
In statements for the British newspaper, the only director of Oscar-winning photography of the awards, Rachel Morrison, pointed to one of the reasons why it is difficult to see women in the most important categories of the awards. "We need to be given similar budgets, similar access to time, to 'merchandising' … Most of the productions nominated for Best Film this year were huge projects like '1917', 'Once upon a time … in Hollywood' and 'Joker', "says Morrison, who wonders how a film of just two and a half million budget (as is 'Honey Boy' of Alma Ha'rel, one of the most acclaimed of the season) can compete against the marketing and resources of large studios. "The last thing, and this is important, is that Oscar voters must watch all the films before voting: if more voters had seen the 'indies' productions, I think there would be some of them at the top of the lists"he says.
