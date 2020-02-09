Only 14% of women nominated in their history

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Oscars 2020 they repeat the same story: not a single woman among the nominees for Best Director. Neither Greta Gerwig for 'Mujercitas' (one of the most acclaimed films of the season, which is nominated for Best Film), nor Lulu Wang for 'The Farewell' (which has triumphed at the 2020 Spirit Awards), nor Olivia Wilde for 'Super nerds' (also awarded at the American indie cinema awards), nor Marielle Heller for 'An extraordinary friend' (yes one of his actors, Tom Hanks), nor Lorene Scafaria by 'Wall Street Scammers'. The Hollywood Academy awards once again show the gender gap that exists not only in this category, but in the whole set of awards. If we look back at its more than ninety years of history, the numbers make it clear that the problem exists, and it is serious.

In a study conducted by Daniel Levitt, Catherine Shoard Y Sean Clarke for The Guardian, in which they have analyzed the female presence (in the categories not conditioned by gender, such as the interpretative ones) since the first Oscars ceremony held in 1929, they have determined that only 14% of the nominees (who have been more than 10,000) were women.