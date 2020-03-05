Online the trailer of "Words Bubbling Up Like Cider", the film by the author of Cowboy Bebop

Share it:

Just over two months are left before the release of Words Bubbling Up Like Cider, the new original anime written by Come on Sato (Cowboy Bebop) and directed by Kyohei Ishiguro (April Lies, Children of the Whales). The film will debut in Japanese cinemas on May 15, 2020 and today, the official site of Flying Dog has decided to share a new trailer.

At the top of the article you can see the clip, in which some clips from the first meeting between are shown Cherry is Smile, the two protagonists of the film. At the bottom, the second official Key Visual is available, which confirms the release period in Japanese theaters.

The synopsis of the feature, revealed a few months ago by the official website, reads the following: "One summer day, a tremendously reserved seventeen year old and a girl of his age wearing a mask meet in a shopping center. Cider Kotoba tells the story of Cherry and Smile, two guys who approach each other with words and music".

The team working on the film includes some of the most important names in the current Japanese animation landscape. The aforementioned Kyohei Ishiguro directed the anime at the animation studios Signal.MD is Sublimation, based on the script written by the master Dai Sato. Yukiko Aikei (Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion, Naruto Shippuden, Bugie d'Aprile) took care of the original character design while the composer Kensuke Ushio (Devilman Crybaby, A Silent Voice, Space Dandy) edited the soundtrack.

And what do you think of it? Are you intrigued by this new film? Let us know with a comment! In case you missed the last Ishiguro's work then, we advise you to read our review of Children of the Whales.